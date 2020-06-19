All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8110 E WINDSOR Avenue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:20 PM

8110 E WINDSOR Avenue

8110 East Windsor Avenue · (602) 980-0556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8110 East Windsor Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Amazing rental in the heart of South Scottsdale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring, soft paint palettes, tons of natural light throughout and an open floor concept! The island kitchen boasts stunning sleek countertops, stark white cabinetry, SS appliances, pendant lighting and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The covered back patio overlooks the above ground spa, built in bbq w/table, lush green grass, sparkling private pool and desert landscaping! This backyard is the perfect setting for summer outdoor fun! Look no further! Book your showing today! This gem will surely not disappoint! Looking for a 6-8 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
8110 E WINDSOR Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8110 E WINDSOR Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue has a pool.
Does 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8110 E WINDSOR Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity