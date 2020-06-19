8110 E WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Amazing rental in the heart of South Scottsdale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring, soft paint palettes, tons of natural light throughout and an open floor concept! The island kitchen boasts stunning sleek countertops, stark white cabinetry, SS appliances, pendant lighting and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The covered back patio overlooks the above ground spa, built in bbq w/table, lush green grass, sparkling private pool and desert landscaping! This backyard is the perfect setting for summer outdoor fun! Look no further! Book your showing today! This gem will surely not disappoint! Looking for a 6-8 month lease