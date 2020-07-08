811 Hayden Rd.

Amenities

Seasonal Monthly / Weekly Rent Rates:



April - October: $1,073/ $410

November - December: $1,440 / $803

January: $2,808 / $1,260

February - March: $3,528 / $1,372



Recently updated. Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo that comfortably sleeps 2 responsibles and is located in Old Town Scottsdale. This luxurious condo comes with all the amenities. The kitchen has new appliances, granite countertops, new cabinets, and tile floors. Plus it comes fully equipped with coffee maker, toaster, utensils, and cooking ware???.everything you need to make your stay truly relaxing. The spacious living room has a 32 LCD flat screen TV with COX cable, DVD player with a DVD collection for your viewing pleasure. The bedroom has a queen size, pillow-top bed with hotel brand linens. It also has a flat screen TV, ample storage for your clothes, iron and ironing board. The bathroom features granite counter tops, plenty of towels, plus a washer & dryer. After a long day of golfing and shopping enjoy the Arizona sunset on your private 200 square foot patio complete with new dining table and chairs. The unit has high speed internet access.



This is a great location. You are only 20 yards from the 18-hole Continental Golf Course Club House. Within walking distance to world renowned art galleries, San Francisco Giants spring training, fabulous gourmet restaurants and shopping centers. When you are ready to stretch your legs enjoy the 28 miles of walking/biking paths.



Condo Rental Amenities



Sunscape Villas features two heated pools and Jacuzzis with outdoor gas BBQs and fire pits. There is a fully equipped fitness center with plasma TVs, and a yoga room. There is a private movie theater available to reserve to watch your own movies in. In addition, the free Old Town Scottsdale Trolley service that will take you to various attractions throughout Scottsdale. This location has all the amenities for your luxurious vacation.



You will be provided with your own parking space upon arrival. Sunscape Villas also provides 24 hour security on the grounds.



Activities and Attractions in Scottsdale Arizona



Enjoy what Scottsdale has to offer:



Shop, hike, golf, fine dining, art, cultural events, spring training games, night clubs, close to ASU campus, and NO SNOW.



This location is the ultimate Scottsdale, Arizona experience. The condo comes complete with an area attraction information guide complete with local listings and directions.



A security deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per month. This is done to encourage the tenant to help conserve energy when the house is not being occupied and to allow for our monthly rental rates for summer stays to be lower. If there is an overage on the usage it will be taken from the deposit. If usage exceeds the deposit amount the tenant is responsible for the cost of the overage.