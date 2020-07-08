All apartments in Scottsdale
811 Hayden Rd.

811 North Hayden Road · No Longer Available
Location

811 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
yoga
Seasonal Monthly / Weekly Rent Rates:

April - October: $1,073/ $410
November - December: $1,440 / $803
January: $2,808 / $1,260
February - March: $3,528 / $1,372

Recently updated. Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo that comfortably sleeps 2 responsibles and is located in Old Town Scottsdale. This luxurious condo comes with all the amenities. The kitchen has new appliances, granite countertops, new cabinets, and tile floors. Plus it comes fully equipped with coffee maker, toaster, utensils, and cooking ware???.everything you need to make your stay truly relaxing. The spacious living room has a 32 LCD flat screen TV with COX cable, DVD player with a DVD collection for your viewing pleasure. The bedroom has a queen size, pillow-top bed with hotel brand linens. It also has a flat screen TV, ample storage for your clothes, iron and ironing board. The bathroom features granite counter tops, plenty of towels, plus a washer & dryer. After a long day of golfing and shopping enjoy the Arizona sunset on your private 200 square foot patio complete with new dining table and chairs. The unit has high speed internet access.

This is a great location. You are only 20 yards from the 18-hole Continental Golf Course Club House. Within walking distance to world renowned art galleries, San Francisco Giants spring training, fabulous gourmet restaurants and shopping centers. When you are ready to stretch your legs enjoy the 28 miles of walking/biking paths.

Condo Rental Amenities

Sunscape Villas features two heated pools and Jacuzzis with outdoor gas BBQs and fire pits. There is a fully equipped fitness center with plasma TVs, and a yoga room. There is a private movie theater available to reserve to watch your own movies in. In addition, the free Old Town Scottsdale Trolley service that will take you to various attractions throughout Scottsdale. This location has all the amenities for your luxurious vacation.

You will be provided with your own parking space upon arrival. Sunscape Villas also provides 24 hour security on the grounds.

Activities and Attractions in Scottsdale Arizona

Enjoy what Scottsdale has to offer:

Shop, hike, golf, fine dining, art, cultural events, spring training games, night clubs, close to ASU campus, and NO SNOW.

This location is the ultimate Scottsdale, Arizona experience. The condo comes complete with an area attraction information guide complete with local listings and directions.

A security deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per month. This is done to encourage the tenant to help conserve energy when the house is not being occupied and to allow for our monthly rental rates for summer stays to be lower. If there is an overage on the usage it will be taken from the deposit. If usage exceeds the deposit amount the tenant is responsible for the cost of the overage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Hayden Rd. have any available units?
811 Hayden Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Hayden Rd. have?
Some of 811 Hayden Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Hayden Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
811 Hayden Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Hayden Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 811 Hayden Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 811 Hayden Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 811 Hayden Rd. offers parking.
Does 811 Hayden Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Hayden Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Hayden Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 811 Hayden Rd. has a pool.
Does 811 Hayden Rd. have accessible units?
No, 811 Hayden Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Hayden Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Hayden Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

