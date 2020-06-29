8100 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA in private; gated Cameldale. Unit backs Camelback Park greenspace w/pond and walking path. Modern kitchen with wall oven, built-in micro, wine cooler, granite c-tops, Travertine and lots of storage. Breakfast nook. Split master has dual WIC & vanity sinks, sep shower/garden tub. Luxury features thru-out: private courtyard, plank tile flooring, wet bar/butler pantry, Santa Fe-style fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, full patio with park view. Community greenways, 2 pools, tennis court, guarded gate, Landscaping, W/D/F incl. Pet Dep: $350--ONE SMALL ADULT DOG w/owner approval. No cats. No puppies. Owner reserves right in increase pet dep. App fee: $65 PER adult. Call for more application info/criteria. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.