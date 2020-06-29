All apartments in Scottsdale
8100 E CAMELBACK Road

8100 E Camelback Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8100 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA in private; gated Cameldale. Unit backs Camelback Park greenspace w/pond and walking path. Modern kitchen with wall oven, built-in micro, wine cooler, granite c-tops, Travertine and lots of storage. Breakfast nook. Split master has dual WIC & vanity sinks, sep shower/garden tub. Luxury features thru-out: private courtyard, plank tile flooring, wet bar/butler pantry, Santa Fe-style fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, full patio with park view. Community greenways, 2 pools, tennis court, guarded gate, Landscaping, W/D/F incl. Pet Dep: $350--ONE SMALL ADULT DOG w/owner approval. No cats. No puppies. Owner reserves right in increase pet dep. App fee: $65 PER adult. Call for more application info/criteria. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
8100 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 8100 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
8100 E CAMELBACK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8100 E CAMELBACK Road is pet friendly.
Does 8100 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 8100 E CAMELBACK Road offers parking.
Does 8100 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 8100 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 8100 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 8100 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8100 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
