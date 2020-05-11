8080 E MARIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and sparkling clean for the fussiest renter! Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Newer interior paint, neutral carpet and tile throughout. This is a great 3 bedroom split floor plan with a den/office. The gas fireplace adds ambiance and the private lush backyard feels like your own secret garden. Ideal location close to shopping, freeways, restaurants. Open floor-plan and high ceilings make the home appear much larger. Washer/Dryer included. This property is a gem and won't last long.