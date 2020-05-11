8080 E MARIA Drive

Amenities
Beautiful and sparkling clean for the fussiest renter! Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Newer interior paint, neutral carpet and tile throughout. This is a great 3 bedroom split floor plan with a den/office. The gas fireplace adds ambiance and the private lush backyard feels like your own secret garden. Ideal location close to shopping, freeways, restaurants. Open floor-plan and high ceilings make the home appear much larger. Washer/Dryer included. This property is a gem and won't last long.