All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8080 E MARIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8080 E MARIA Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

8080 E MARIA Drive

8080 East Maria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8080 East Maria Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and sparkling clean for the fussiest renter! Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Newer interior paint, neutral carpet and tile throughout. This is a great 3 bedroom split floor plan with a den/office. The gas fireplace adds ambiance and the private lush backyard feels like your own secret garden. Ideal location close to shopping, freeways, restaurants. Open floor-plan and high ceilings make the home appear much larger. Washer/Dryer included. This property is a gem and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8080 E MARIA Drive have any available units?
8080 E MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8080 E MARIA Drive have?
Some of 8080 E MARIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8080 E MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8080 E MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8080 E MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8080 E MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8080 E MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8080 E MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 8080 E MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8080 E MARIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8080 E MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 8080 E MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8080 E MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8080 E MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8080 E MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8080 E MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College