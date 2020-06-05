8071 E VIA DEL VALLE

Amenities

Lush green landscape surround this Incredible Townhouse in McCormick Ranch nestled on a Oversized corner lot! Private paved courtyard entry, decorative interior soothing palette, new windows, charming wood-burning fireplace, and beautiful hardwood floors. Full service wet bar, formal dining room, upgraded lighting, and neutral tile floor in all the right places. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, tiled backsplash, Copper farmhouse sink, pantry, and unique wood cabinets. Patio access from every room! This gorgeous Home offers French doors, ceiling fans, generous size bedrooms. ample closets, and upscale baths. Enjoy the backyard paved patio w/trellis cover, colorful flora, and patio for BBQ's. Community Pool, Spa, Workout Facility, Golf Course, & more!