Last updated May 26 2020

8071 E VIA DEL VALLE --

8071 East via Del Valle · No Longer Available
Location

8071 East via Del Valle, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lush green landscape surround this Incredible Townhouse in McCormick Ranch nestled on a Oversized corner lot! Private paved courtyard entry, decorative interior soothing palette, new windows, charming wood-burning fireplace, and beautiful hardwood floors. Full service wet bar, formal dining room, upgraded lighting, and neutral tile floor in all the right places. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, tiled backsplash, Copper farmhouse sink, pantry, and unique wood cabinets. Patio access from every room! This gorgeous Home offers French doors, ceiling fans, generous size bedrooms. ample closets, and upscale baths. Enjoy the backyard paved patio w/trellis cover, colorful flora, and patio for BBQ's. Community Pool, Spa, Workout Facility, Golf Course, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- have any available units?
8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- have?
Some of 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- currently offering any rent specials?
8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- pet-friendly?
No, 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- offer parking?
Yes, 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- offers parking.
Does 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- have a pool?
Yes, 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- has a pool.
Does 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- have accessible units?
No, 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8071 E VIA DEL VALLE -- has units with dishwashers.
