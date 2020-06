Amenities

putting green patio / balcony garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Magnificent home with charm, space and privacy. Wonderful finishes and all the rooms you could use. State of the art TV and sound system to stay with the home and owner to pay the base monthly cox charge. Exquisite outside spaces with pool, putting green and mountain views. Chef's kitchen adjacent to the family room and well appointed wet bar with wine cooler. Great family home with quick occupancy. Patio furniture to stay for tenants use. Please call to arrange a private tour.