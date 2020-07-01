8032 N 75th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located on over an acre in the highly sought after neighborhood of Paradise Valley Farm This lush design is an entertainer's dream featuring a chef's kitchen, custom-cabinetry, stone floors, Venetian plaster & many other fine finishes. 4 en suite bedrooms, a den, lounge & fitness room, the fine lifestyle continues outside with a dream yard offering many different destination points & private patios, courtyards & venues w/ a 5-star resort pool & spa w/ a swim-up bar & cabana*** Available for immediate occupancy. Please submit application and $50.00 Application fee per adult. We respect Agency relationships! $150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.