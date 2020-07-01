All apartments in Scottsdale
8032 N 75th Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

8032 N 75th Street

8032 North 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8032 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located on over an acre in the highly sought after neighborhood of Paradise Valley Farm This lush design is an entertainer's dream featuring a chef's kitchen, custom-cabinetry, stone floors, Venetian plaster & many other fine finishes. 4 en suite bedrooms, a den, lounge & fitness room, the fine lifestyle continues outside with a dream yard offering many different destination points & private patios, courtyards & venues w/ a 5-star resort pool & spa w/ a swim-up bar & cabana*** Available for immediate occupancy. Please submit application and $50.00 Application fee per adult. We respect Agency relationships! $150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8032 N 75th Street have any available units?
8032 N 75th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8032 N 75th Street have?
Some of 8032 N 75th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8032 N 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8032 N 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 N 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8032 N 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8032 N 75th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8032 N 75th Street offers parking.
Does 8032 N 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 N 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 N 75th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8032 N 75th Street has a pool.
Does 8032 N 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 8032 N 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 N 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8032 N 75th Street has units with dishwashers.

