8008 E WHISTLING WIND Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

This is a very special home with lots of windows that overlook the 6th green of the Raptor golf course in Serenity. Beautiful alder wood cabinets w/stone & wood floors. Spacious chef's kitchen features built in Sub Zero, gas cook top, walk-in pantry, extra large center island with granite counter tops and an eat-in area. This home and patio area has great views of the gorgeous Arizona sunsets and has the wow factor that you want when you return from a busy day.The floor plan can accommodate any family configuration or extended family needs. The lower level is unique with movie theater, guest bedroom suite as well as living room with patio. Truly one of a kind home! GREAT for entertaining!