Scottsdale, AZ
7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO --
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:10 AM

7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO --

7980 East via Del Desierto · No Longer Available
Location

7980 East via Del Desierto, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
2 bed 2 bath fully furnished single level home in McCormick Ranch. King in Master. Queen in 2nd bedroom. 3 flat screen TV's with DVD. Unlimited Long distance. Hi-Speed Wireless Internet. Two Bicycles in the garage for guest usage. Furnished patio w/Gas Grill and Grapefruit tree. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Master suite has a king bed and door to patio. Master bath has two sinks and walk in closet. 2 car garage. Heated community pool/spa and grills. Minutes to the greenbelt for walking, biking, and jogging. Short drive to Old Town. Close to new Rockies/Diamondback stadium. Close to Giants Stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have any available units?
7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have?
Some of 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- currently offering any rent specials?
7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- pet-friendly?
No, 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- offer parking?
Yes, 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- does offer parking.
Does 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have a pool?
Yes, 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- has a pool.
Does 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have accessible units?
No, 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO -- has units with dishwashers.
