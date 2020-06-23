7980 E VIA DEL DESIERTO

Amenities

2 bed 2 bath fully furnished single level home in McCormick Ranch. King in Master. Queen in 2nd bedroom. 3 flat screen TV's with DVD. Unlimited Long distance. Hi-Speed Wireless Internet. Two Bicycles in the garage for guest usage. Furnished patio w/Gas Grill and Grapefruit tree. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Master suite has a king bed and door to patio. Master bath has two sinks and walk in closet. 2 car garage. Heated community pool/spa and grills. Minutes to the greenbelt for walking, biking, and jogging. Short drive to Old Town. Close to new Rockies/Diamondback stadium. Close to Giants Stadium.