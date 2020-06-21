7950 E STARLIGHT Way.

Amenities

Ask about our DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! Immaculate updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo in central Scottsdale. Open, light, and bright unit with 2 balconies overlooking greenbelt and Four Peaks. Large Living/Great Room, Fireplace and Custom built-ins, high vaulted ceilings. New carpeting. Washer and dryer in the unit. Large master suite with private patio, walk in closet, and custom tiled walk in shower. Super quite location. Steps from the green belt and heated community pool and spa. Walk to Chaparral Park with Fishing Lake, Dog Park, and the bike and walking path throughout Scottsdale. Easy access to 101, Scottsdale Shopping; Fashion Square, Old-Town, Gainey, Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter.