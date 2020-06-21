All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7950 E STARLIGHT Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7950 E STARLIGHT Way

7950 East Starlight Way · No Longer Available
Location

7950 East Starlight Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
hot tub
Ask about our DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! Immaculate updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo in central Scottsdale. Open, light, and bright unit with 2 balconies overlooking greenbelt and Four Peaks. Large Living/Great Room, Fireplace and Custom built-ins, high vaulted ceilings. New carpeting. Washer and dryer in the unit. Large master suite with private patio, walk in closet, and custom tiled walk in shower. Super quite location. Steps from the green belt and heated community pool and spa. Walk to Chaparral Park with Fishing Lake, Dog Park, and the bike and walking path throughout Scottsdale. Easy access to 101, Scottsdale Shopping; Fashion Square, Old-Town, Gainey, Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7950 E STARLIGHT Way have any available units?
7950 E STARLIGHT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7950 E STARLIGHT Way have?
Some of 7950 E STARLIGHT Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7950 E STARLIGHT Way currently offering any rent specials?
7950 E STARLIGHT Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 E STARLIGHT Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7950 E STARLIGHT Way is pet friendly.
Does 7950 E STARLIGHT Way offer parking?
No, 7950 E STARLIGHT Way does not offer parking.
Does 7950 E STARLIGHT Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7950 E STARLIGHT Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 E STARLIGHT Way have a pool?
Yes, 7950 E STARLIGHT Way has a pool.
Does 7950 E STARLIGHT Way have accessible units?
No, 7950 E STARLIGHT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 E STARLIGHT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7950 E STARLIGHT Way has units with dishwashers.

