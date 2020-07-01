7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Light!! Bright and open patio home in one of the best locations in Scottsdale. This home has 3 bedroom or an office/reading room attached to the master bedroom, high ceilings, fireplace, huge master bedroom walk in closet, fans in all the right places, granite counters, all appliances included and a two car garage. Privacy galore with no one looking over your back patio. Tile throughout except bedrooms. Close to Chaparral Park, high school, and best of all the wonderful walking and bike paths that Scottsdale provides. You will love calling this home - YOUR HOME!