Scottsdale, AZ
7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue

7943 East Montebello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7943 East Montebello Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light!! Bright and open patio home in one of the best locations in Scottsdale. This home has 3 bedroom or an office/reading room attached to the master bedroom, high ceilings, fireplace, huge master bedroom walk in closet, fans in all the right places, granite counters, all appliances included and a two car garage. Privacy galore with no one looking over your back patio. Tile throughout except bedrooms. Close to Chaparral Park, high school, and best of all the wonderful walking and bike paths that Scottsdale provides. You will love calling this home - YOUR HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have any available units?
7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have?
Some of 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7943 E MONTEBELLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

