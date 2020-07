7938 E SOLANO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

WELCOME HOME TO POPULAR WALDEN PLACE. A GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH PATIO HOME IN THE HEART OF SCOTTSDALE. STEPS FROM THE HAYDEN GREENBELT AND JUST MINUTES TO FASHION SQUARE, RESTAURANTS, OLD TOWN, PARKS AND SO MUCH MORE. VAULTED CEILINGS, TILE ENTRY, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, NEUTRAL TONES AND A SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN ALL MAKE THIS A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME. CHARMING BACKYARD WITH PRIVATE POOL. IF YOU WANT TO BE CLOSE TO THE BEST OF SCOTTSDALE, THIS IS IT. RENTAL TAX OF 1.75% WILL BE ADDED TO RENT EACH MONTH. CALL TO SEE THIS HOME SOON. APPLICATION FEES OF $50 PER ADULT.