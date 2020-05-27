7929 E MEDLOCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Scottsdale Monterey Patio Home located steps from the Community Pool and a short walk to Chaparral Lake and Camelback Park for walking and bike paths plus nearby shopping, dining and more! This ready to move-in 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with appliances and washer & dryer. A spacious Great Room with fireplace, wood laminate flooring throughout and upgrades in 2020 include Master Bath walk-in shower and flooring, Guest bath sink, new canned lighting and neutral interior paint. Private backyard with 2 covered patios accessible from Great Room & Master bedroom. Front courtyard. Attached garage for 1 car. Welcome Home! A NEW REFRIGERATOR IS BEING INSTALLED SOON.