Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:59 AM

7929 E MEDLOCK Drive

7929 East Medlock Drive · (480) 266-8785
Location

7929 East Medlock Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Scottsdale Monterey Patio Home located steps from the Community Pool and a short walk to Chaparral Lake and Camelback Park for walking and bike paths plus nearby shopping, dining and more! This ready to move-in 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with appliances and washer & dryer. A spacious Great Room with fireplace, wood laminate flooring throughout and upgrades in 2020 include Master Bath walk-in shower and flooring, Guest bath sink, new canned lighting and neutral interior paint. Private backyard with 2 covered patios accessible from Great Room & Master bedroom. Front courtyard. Attached garage for 1 car. Welcome Home! A NEW REFRIGERATOR IS BEING INSTALLED SOON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive have any available units?
7929 E MEDLOCK Drive has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive have?
Some of 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7929 E MEDLOCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive offers parking.
Does 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive has a pool.
Does 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 E MEDLOCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
