Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:13 PM

7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way

7922 East Soaring Eagle Way · No Longer Available
Location

7922 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Winfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Furnished (or Unfurnished) luxury custom home with private pool, is model perfect! Entertainers dream with sliding wall to back yard with natural boulders, cooks kitchen, upgraded tile & new carpet & paint, custom cabinets, beautiful tile baths, upgraded lighting & fans, RO & soft water, 4 gas fireplaces inside & out! Lg master suite with jetted tub, all bedrooms with private baths. Attached 3 car garage with epoxy floors. Resort style living in this true resort style guard gated community, complete with tennis courts, clubhouse & fitness ctr, sauna, cafe, heated pool & spa, hiking trails & activities. Pet allowed with owner approval, minimum lease 12 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way have any available units?
7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way have?
Some of 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way currently offering any rent specials?
7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way is pet friendly.
Does 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way offer parking?
Yes, 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way offers parking.
Does 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way have a pool?
Yes, 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way has a pool.
Does 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way have accessible units?
No, 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way has units with dishwashers.
