7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

Furnished (or Unfurnished) luxury custom home with private pool, is model perfect! Entertainers dream with sliding wall to back yard with natural boulders, cooks kitchen, upgraded tile & new carpet & paint, custom cabinets, beautiful tile baths, upgraded lighting & fans, RO & soft water, 4 gas fireplaces inside & out! Lg master suite with jetted tub, all bedrooms with private baths. Attached 3 car garage with epoxy floors. Resort style living in this true resort style guard gated community, complete with tennis courts, clubhouse & fitness ctr, sauna, cafe, heated pool & spa, hiking trails & activities. Pet allowed with owner approval, minimum lease 12 month.