7922 E SOARING EAGLE Way

Amenities
Furnished (or Unfurnished) luxury custom home with private pool, is model perfect! Entertainers dream with sliding wall to back yard with natural boulders, cooks kitchen, upgraded tile & new carpet & paint, custom cabinets, beautiful tile baths, upgraded lighting & fans, RO & soft water, 4 gas fireplaces inside & out! Lg master suite with jetted tub, all bedrooms with private baths. Attached 3 car garage with epoxy floors. Resort style living in this true resort style guard gated community, complete with tennis courts, clubhouse & fitness ctr, sauna, cafe, heated pool & spa, hiking trails & activities. Pet allowed with owner approval, minimum lease 12 month.