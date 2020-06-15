7916 E Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location!! The perfect winter getaway for any time of year. Near the beautiful Hayden Corridor while tucked into a quiet/manicured neighborhood. Vista del Sol has been updated and boasts a backyard with modern spool, part shade, turf and private outdoor living space. Master Ste w/ sitting area & sliding doors to backyard. Master bath remodeled to include jacuzzi tub, separate spa shower and walk-in closet. Split guest BR w/ own access to front patio and remodeled full bath next to it. Fully updated kitchen Two community pools and public golf courses are close by. New bikes for guests' use, washer/dryer and utility sink. Near shopping, Parks, Old Town, Greenbelt. Home away from home but better!