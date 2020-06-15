All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

7916 East Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location!! The perfect winter getaway for any time of year. Near the beautiful Hayden Corridor while tucked into a quiet/manicured neighborhood. Vista del Sol has been updated and boasts a backyard with modern spool, part shade, turf and private outdoor living space. Master Ste w/ sitting area & sliding doors to backyard. Master bath remodeled to include jacuzzi tub, separate spa shower and walk-in closet. Split guest BR w/ own access to front patio and remodeled full bath next to it. Fully updated kitchen Two community pools and public golf courses are close by. New bikes for guests' use, washer/dryer and utility sink. Near shopping, Parks, Old Town, Greenbelt. Home away from home but better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 E Vista Drive have any available units?
7916 E Vista Drive has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 E Vista Drive have?
Some of 7916 E Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 E Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7916 E Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 E Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7916 E Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7916 E Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7916 E Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 7916 E Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7916 E Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 E Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7916 E Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 7916 E Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 7916 E Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 E Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 E Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
