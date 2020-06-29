7916 E Pecos Ln

Amenities

Charming 3bedroom/2bath Town Home in Laguna San Juan off Hayden and Jackrabbit. Fantastic community and Location, location!



Just steps from the green belt path that extends to old town Scottsdale and across the street from Chaparral Park and Lake.



One of a kind floor plan with outdoor patios and atrium's to enjoy your morning coffee. Each room and bedroom has an exit outside with great lighting, plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout.



Carpet is in living room only and is less than 2 years old. Tile and Laminate wood flooring throughout.



Kitchen has been fully remodeled with Granite counters and customized back splash, stainless steel appliances an induction stove and maple cabinets!



Master bedroom has 2 patios. One door opens to a veranda and the other to the backyard. Newer maple laminate wood flooring and paint and exposed brick wall. All bedrooms have wood laminate flooring. (Master bath wallpaper being removed and neutral paint on 3/26).



Great room has exposed brick wall, wood beams, a fireplace (candles only).



2 car garage. An additional refrigerator in garage for Tenants use but not warranted by Landlord. Full size washer and dryer are also included.



Home is Energy Efficient with bonus solar panels and wifi thermostat. There is a monthly base fee for electric utilities of $80-$90 a month to be kept in owners name.



This sought after community offers 2 heated pools, spas, fitness center and clubhouse. Organized events each month at the clubhouse. Minutes from Downtown "Oldtown" Scottsdale for fine dining, shopping and entertainment. The Green belt offers 30 miles of bike and walking paths! Chaparral and Camelback Park are across the street with its beautiful lake, walking path, verandas, bbqs, bike shares, and fishing.



A review of our rent requirements are required at www.PropertyAZ.com prior to any scheduled showings. Call or text Sherri for a quick response at(602)670-3000 or

Email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com to schedule your showing for 3/28. No showings prior to.



$35 non-refundable online application fee required per adult 18 and over.