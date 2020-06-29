All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 17 2019 at 7:33 AM

7916 E Pecos Ln

7916 East Pecos Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7916 East Pecos Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Charming 3bedroom/2bath Town Home in Laguna San Juan off Hayden and Jackrabbit. Fantastic community and Location, location!

Just steps from the green belt path that extends to old town Scottsdale and across the street from Chaparral Park and Lake.

One of a kind floor plan with outdoor patios and atrium's to enjoy your morning coffee. Each room and bedroom has an exit outside with great lighting, plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout.

Carpet is in living room only and is less than 2 years old. Tile and Laminate wood flooring throughout.

Kitchen has been fully remodeled with Granite counters and customized back splash, stainless steel appliances an induction stove and maple cabinets!

Master bedroom has 2 patios. One door opens to a veranda and the other to the backyard. Newer maple laminate wood flooring and paint and exposed brick wall. All bedrooms have wood laminate flooring. (Master bath wallpaper being removed and neutral paint on 3/26).

Great room has exposed brick wall, wood beams, a fireplace (candles only).

2 car garage. An additional refrigerator in garage for Tenants use but not warranted by Landlord. Full size washer and dryer are also included.

Home is Energy Efficient with bonus solar panels and wifi thermostat. There is a monthly base fee for electric utilities of $80-$90 a month to be kept in owners name.

This sought after community offers 2 heated pools, spas, fitness center and clubhouse. Organized events each month at the clubhouse. Minutes from Downtown "Oldtown" Scottsdale for fine dining, shopping and entertainment. The Green belt offers 30 miles of bike and walking paths! Chaparral and Camelback Park are across the street with its beautiful lake, walking path, verandas, bbqs, bike shares, and fishing.

A review of our rent requirements are required at www.PropertyAZ.com prior to any scheduled showings. Call or text Sherri for a quick response at(602)670-3000 or
Email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com to schedule your showing for 3/28. No showings prior to.

$35 non-refundable online application fee required per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 E Pecos Ln have any available units?
7916 E Pecos Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 E Pecos Ln have?
Some of 7916 E Pecos Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 E Pecos Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7916 E Pecos Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 E Pecos Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 E Pecos Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7916 E Pecos Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7916 E Pecos Ln offers parking.
Does 7916 E Pecos Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7916 E Pecos Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 E Pecos Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7916 E Pecos Ln has a pool.
Does 7916 E Pecos Ln have accessible units?
No, 7916 E Pecos Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 E Pecos Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 E Pecos Ln has units with dishwashers.
