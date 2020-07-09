All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

7908 E Palm Ln

7908 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7908 East Palm Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Amazing Remodel in South Scottsdale. Practically A New Build. The Backyard with New Pebble Tec Pool is an Oasis. New 3.5 Ton
Trane A/C Unit, New A/C Ducts, New ROOF, New Low E-Windows, New Garage Door, New Exterior Gates, New Smooth Walls,
Raised Hallway Ceilings, New Brazilian Quartz W/Island Waterfall, EVERYTHING IS Top Notch!
Over 1000 Square Foot Of Pavers. Nest Thermostat, Keypad Door, Amazing Laundry Room, Ship-lap Fireplace, Too Much To List!

Show: By Appointment Only
Pets: owners Approval

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 E Palm Ln have any available units?
7908 E Palm Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 E Palm Ln have?
Some of 7908 E Palm Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 E Palm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7908 E Palm Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 E Palm Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7908 E Palm Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7908 E Palm Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7908 E Palm Ln offers parking.
Does 7908 E Palm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 E Palm Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 E Palm Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7908 E Palm Ln has a pool.
Does 7908 E Palm Ln have accessible units?
No, 7908 E Palm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 E Palm Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7908 E Palm Ln has units with dishwashers.

