7908 E Palm Ln

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Amazing Remodel in South Scottsdale. Practically A New Build. The Backyard with New Pebble Tec Pool is an Oasis. New 3.5 Ton

Trane A/C Unit, New A/C Ducts, New ROOF, New Low E-Windows, New Garage Door, New Exterior Gates, New Smooth Walls,

Raised Hallway Ceilings, New Brazilian Quartz W/Island Waterfall, EVERYTHING IS Top Notch!

Over 1000 Square Foot Of Pavers. Nest Thermostat, Keypad Door, Amazing Laundry Room, Ship-lap Fireplace, Too Much To List!



Show: By Appointment Only

Pets: owners Approval



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.