7862 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

GORGEOUS NORTH SCOTTSDALE HOME* NEARLY ONE ACRE* 4,555 SQ FT* 4 BEDROOMS* 3 BATHROOMS* 3 CAR FACING GARAGE* SPARKLING DIVING POOL* BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/ LARGE GRANITE ENTERTAINING KITCHEN ISLAND* GRANITE KIT COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF KIT CABINETS* STAINLESS STEEL KIT APPLIANCES* COZY EAT IN KITCHEN* TRAVERTINE FLOORING & BASEBOARDS THROUGHOUT* UPDATED MASTER & HALL BATHRMS* 2 MASTER BATH SPACIOUS CLOSETS* NEW TILE FLOORING IN MASTER BEDROOM & BEDROOM 3* PLANTATION SHUTTERS* WOOD BEAM CEILINGS* SPLIT FLOOR PLAN* LUSH GREEN TROPICAL PARADISE IN SPACIOUS BACKYARD* 2 FIREPLACES* A/C IN GARAGE W/ BUILT IN CABINETS* SECURITY SYSTEM* RV GATE & RV PARKING* EXTRA STORAGE ROOM IN GARAGE* EXCELLENT PARADISE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT* TOP RATED SCOTTSDALE SCHOOLS* GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF SCOTTSDALE* CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS* SCHOOLS, GOLF, PARKS* HOSPITALS, THE 101 AND MUCH MORE* TRULY REMARKABLE HOME!!