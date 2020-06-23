7846 East Belleview Street

Amenities

Great South Scottsdale location!! Single story. 1400 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath. You will love this open and airy floor plan! Super spacious eat-in kitchen with upgraded black appliances, dark wood cabinetry, & tons of countertop space. Unique tile flooring in all common areas. Carpet in all the bedrooms. Neutral paint, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters throughout. Large master bedroom with private access to patio. Mirrored closed doors. Nicely updated master bath with walk-in tile enclosed shower. Large laundry room with HE washer and dryer. BIG backyard with extended length covered patio and large grassy area. Convenient Scottsdale location! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, & easy access to all valley freeways!!!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit. Dogs and Cats accepted



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.