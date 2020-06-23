All apartments in Scottsdale
7846 East Belleview Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7846 East Belleview Street

7846 East Belleview Street · No Longer Available
Location

7846 East Belleview Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great South Scottsdale location!! Single story. 1400 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath. You will love this open and airy floor plan! Super spacious eat-in kitchen with upgraded black appliances, dark wood cabinetry, & tons of countertop space. Unique tile flooring in all common areas. Carpet in all the bedrooms. Neutral paint, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters throughout. Large master bedroom with private access to patio. Mirrored closed doors. Nicely updated master bath with walk-in tile enclosed shower. Large laundry room with HE washer and dryer. BIG backyard with extended length covered patio and large grassy area. Convenient Scottsdale location! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, & easy access to all valley freeways!!!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit. Dogs and Cats accepted

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7846 East Belleview Street have any available units?
7846 East Belleview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7846 East Belleview Street have?
Some of 7846 East Belleview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7846 East Belleview Street currently offering any rent specials?
7846 East Belleview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7846 East Belleview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7846 East Belleview Street is pet friendly.
Does 7846 East Belleview Street offer parking?
No, 7846 East Belleview Street does not offer parking.
Does 7846 East Belleview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7846 East Belleview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7846 East Belleview Street have a pool?
No, 7846 East Belleview Street does not have a pool.
Does 7846 East Belleview Street have accessible units?
No, 7846 East Belleview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7846 East Belleview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7846 East Belleview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
