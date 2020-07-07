All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7840 E ROVEY Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

7840 E ROVEY Avenue

7840 East Rovey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7840 East Rovey Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
HEART of Scottsdale! This two-bedroom condo has been renovated from top to bottom. Kitchen upgrades include new shaker-style cabinets, granite counter tops, stacked tile back splash & Maytag stainless-steel appliances. The bathroom has a new tiled walk-in shower, granite-top vanity with nickel fixtures, hardware & lighting. The entire space has new wood-grain tile flooring, paint, trim hardware & fixtures. Ceiling fans, Maytag W/D, additional storage & Low-E dual pane windows are additional benefits to this condo. The private patio is North facing & steps away from the community pool/spa. Minutes from award-winning restaurants, shopping, athletic parks/stadiums, 101 Freeway and Old Town Scottsdale festivities. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 E ROVEY Avenue have any available units?
7840 E ROVEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7840 E ROVEY Avenue have?
Some of 7840 E ROVEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 E ROVEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7840 E ROVEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 E ROVEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7840 E ROVEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7840 E ROVEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 7840 E ROVEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7840 E ROVEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7840 E ROVEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 E ROVEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7840 E ROVEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 7840 E ROVEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7840 E ROVEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 E ROVEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7840 E ROVEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

