7840 E ROVEY Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

HEART of Scottsdale! This two-bedroom condo has been renovated from top to bottom. Kitchen upgrades include new shaker-style cabinets, granite counter tops, stacked tile back splash & Maytag stainless-steel appliances. The bathroom has a new tiled walk-in shower, granite-top vanity with nickel fixtures, hardware & lighting. The entire space has new wood-grain tile flooring, paint, trim hardware & fixtures. Ceiling fans, Maytag W/D, additional storage & Low-E dual pane windows are additional benefits to this condo. The private patio is North facing & steps away from the community pool/spa. Minutes from award-winning restaurants, shopping, athletic parks/stadiums, 101 Freeway and Old Town Scottsdale festivities. Sorry, no pets.