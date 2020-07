Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Here's your opportunity to lease in the sought after Continental Villas East on the edge of the Scottsdale greenbelt and El Dorado Park. The location is perfect for you if you seek an active lifestyle with miles of walking and bike trails just steps away. The townhome, with a spacious floor plan and large rooms, is on a low traffic, quiet interior street at the end of a peaceful cul de sac. Fresh interior paint and new Pergo floors throughout. Its north and south-facing orientation brings in the gentle sunlight. The large private patio area is partially furnished and promotes relaxation or gatherings with friends. Hard to beat the location and charm! $299 admin fee with accepted contract. $1795 per month lease amount based on a 12-month lease. Comes with 2 covered assigned parking.