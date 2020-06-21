7830 E Old Paint Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub tennis court

Enter through an Inviting walkway & courtyard. Stunning golf course view greets you upon entering this beautifully remodeled custom built residence. Flagstone floors throughout home. Elegant kitchen boasts warmth & charm with large island, Thermador gas double oven with designer hood, and pot filler. Spacious master suite has a King Bed en-suite bath with double vanities, jetted tub, and snail shower. Guest Suite with Queen Bed and private bath is the perfect place to relax. 3rd bedroom is set up as a den with a sleeper sofa. Enjoy peaceful golf and mountain views from covered back patio with built-in BBQ. You will be a short walk from all the luxuries that the Boulders has to offer, golf, pool, spa, fitness, tennis and much more! Use of Boulders Club Membership available at separate cost.