Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7830 E Old Paint Trail
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

7830 E Old Paint Trail

7830 East Old Paint Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7830 East Old Paint Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Enter through an Inviting walkway & courtyard. Stunning golf course view greets you upon entering this beautifully remodeled custom built residence. Flagstone floors throughout home. Elegant kitchen boasts warmth & charm with large island, Thermador gas double oven with designer hood, and pot filler. Spacious master suite has a King Bed en-suite bath with double vanities, jetted tub, and snail shower. Guest Suite with Queen Bed and private bath is the perfect place to relax. 3rd bedroom is set up as a den with a sleeper sofa. Enjoy peaceful golf and mountain views from covered back patio with built-in BBQ. You will be a short walk from all the luxuries that the Boulders has to offer, golf, pool, spa, fitness, tennis and much more! Use of Boulders Club Membership available at separate cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 E Old Paint Trail have any available units?
7830 E Old Paint Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 E Old Paint Trail have?
Some of 7830 E Old Paint Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 E Old Paint Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7830 E Old Paint Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 E Old Paint Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7830 E Old Paint Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7830 E Old Paint Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7830 E Old Paint Trail does offer parking.
Does 7830 E Old Paint Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7830 E Old Paint Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 E Old Paint Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7830 E Old Paint Trail has a pool.
Does 7830 E Old Paint Trail have accessible units?
No, 7830 E Old Paint Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 E Old Paint Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 E Old Paint Trail has units with dishwashers.
