Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking tennis court fireplace microwave

Breathtaking views of the lake and golf course with Camelback in the distance. A bright, open floor plan community offers wonderful amenities: golf course, lake, tennis, close to miles of biking and walking paths. Tile throughout (except master bedroom). 1st and last month's rent + all deposits and fees required prior to move-in.