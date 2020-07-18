7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Luxury Single Level Patio home! Direct access to the greenbelt and picturesque lake views. There are two community pools in the Santa Fe subdivision. Be the first to experience and enjoy this gem, open floorpan, fully furnished, 1,890 sq. ft. patio home. The home features a master bedroom retreat, with a king bed, smart TV and direct access to the patio. The master bath has a walk-in tiled shower and separate double vanity area. Walk-in closet adjacent to vanity area for private dressing. This split floorpan, has a guest bedroom with a comfortable queen bed. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining, as it has all great appliances, a granite counter bar for eat-in dining, and a space for formal dining. The wet bar, with wine refrigerator, is centrally located off the living space and by the patio for indoor/outdoor living. The patio features a BBQ grill, a dining table, plenty of patio furniture, and a flat screen TV. The home also has a two car garage and spacious inside laundry room. Scottsdale Lifestyle living at it's best!



Access to greenbelt, lake and golf. The greenbelt is a hiking/biking trail which goes all the way to ASU campus in Tempe. Very Quiet and serene location, yet only a block from retail center!! Close to all new restaurants and bars across Hayden, near LA Fitness and Starbucks, Walgreens, dry cleaners, banking, nail salon and much more. Talking Stick resort, fields, Butterfly Wonderland, Aquarium, and Top Golf nearby.



AVAILABLE LONG-TERM OR SHORT-TERM, FURNISHED. All utilities, cable and internet included. Lower price reflects summer rates. Tenant reimburses landlord for utilities in off season ***1-MONTH MINIMUM/30-Day- Short Term lease* ALL DEPOSITS & FEES REQUIRED 30 DAYS PRIOR TO MOVE-IN DURING HIGH SEASON.