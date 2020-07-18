All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA --
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:29 PM

7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA --

7814 North via De Frontera · (602) 206-8270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7814 North via De Frontera, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Luxury Single Level Patio home! Direct access to the greenbelt and picturesque lake views. There are two community pools in the Santa Fe subdivision. Be the first to experience and enjoy this gem, open floorpan, fully furnished, 1,890 sq. ft. patio home. The home features a master bedroom retreat, with a king bed, smart TV and direct access to the patio. The master bath has a walk-in tiled shower and separate double vanity area. Walk-in closet adjacent to vanity area for private dressing. This split floorpan, has a guest bedroom with a comfortable queen bed. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining, as it has all great appliances, a granite counter bar for eat-in dining, and a space for formal dining. The wet bar, with wine refrigerator, is centrally located off the living space and by the patio for indoor/outdoor living. The patio features a BBQ grill, a dining table, plenty of patio furniture, and a flat screen TV. The home also has a two car garage and spacious inside laundry room. Scottsdale Lifestyle living at it's best!

Access to greenbelt, lake and golf. The greenbelt is a hiking/biking trail which goes all the way to ASU campus in Tempe. Very Quiet and serene location, yet only a block from retail center!! Close to all new restaurants and bars across Hayden, near LA Fitness and Starbucks, Walgreens, dry cleaners, banking, nail salon and much more. Talking Stick resort, fields, Butterfly Wonderland, Aquarium, and Top Golf nearby.

AVAILABLE LONG-TERM OR SHORT-TERM, FURNISHED. All utilities, cable and internet included. Lower price reflects summer rates. Tenant reimburses landlord for utilities in off season ***1-MONTH MINIMUM/30-Day- Short Term lease* ALL DEPOSITS & FEES REQUIRED 30 DAYS PRIOR TO MOVE-IN DURING HIGH SEASON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- have any available units?
7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- have?
Some of 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- currently offering any rent specials?
7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- pet-friendly?
No, 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- offer parking?
Yes, 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- offers parking.
Does 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- have a pool?
Yes, 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- has a pool.
Does 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- have accessible units?
No, 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA -- does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7814 N VIA DE FRONTERA --?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity