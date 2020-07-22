7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Sharp, updated home located in desirable McCormick Ranch includes a 1 bed/1bath Guest house/Casita! The front, gated entrance opens to beautiful, covered courtyard and extended front patio to the main home. The main house is a 3 bed/2bath floorplan, a large great room, and vaulted ceilings in every room! Low-maintenance, gravel-lined front patio, perfect for entertaining, wraps around to a private backyard. Sorry, no cats. New laminate flooring in every bedroom; freshly painted! Move-in by April 1! Don't wait, tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75%.