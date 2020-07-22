All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA --
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA --

7801 North via De La Luna · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Location

7801 North via De La Luna, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Sharp, updated home located in desirable McCormick Ranch includes a 1 bed/1bath Guest house/Casita! The front, gated entrance opens to beautiful, covered courtyard and extended front patio to the main home. The main house is a 3 bed/2bath floorplan, a large great room, and vaulted ceilings in every room! Low-maintenance, gravel-lined front patio, perfect for entertaining, wraps around to a private backyard. Sorry, no cats. New laminate flooring in every bedroom; freshly painted! Move-in by April 1! Don't wait, tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- have any available units?
7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- have?
Some of 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- currently offering any rent specials?
7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- pet-friendly?
No, 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- offer parking?
Yes, 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- offers parking.
Does 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- have a pool?
No, 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- does not have a pool.
Does 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- have accessible units?
No, 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 N VIA DE LA LUNA -- has units with dishwashers.
