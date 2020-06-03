All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:34 AM

7800 E BOULDERS Parkway

7800 East Boulders Parkway · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7800 East Boulders Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy the beauty and serenity of the desert in the The Boulders resort community. This charming and bright home has incredible views of surrounding mountains, sunsets and lush golf course. Each bedroom has a king bed, private bathroom, walk-in closet and flat screen TV. Den has a queen sleeper sofa and TV. Enjoy Arizona outdoor living on the spacious patio featuring a spa, fire pit and gas BBQ. Tenant will have use of club facilities at The Boulders Resort and The Golden Door Spa for an additional fee. 30 day minimum for rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway have any available units?
7800 E BOULDERS Parkway has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway have?
Some of 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7800 E BOULDERS Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway does offer parking.
Does 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway have a pool?
No, 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 E BOULDERS Parkway has units with dishwashers.
