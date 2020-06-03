7799 E OAKSHORE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SEE PHOTOS TAB FOR LINK TO FULL 4K VIDEO WALK THROUGH! Completely upgraded corner lot single family home in the coveted & gated Meridian community, which is centrally located in the lush & vibrant McCormick Ranch master community! Opportunities such as this don't come along very often and especially properties as highly upgraded as this, with Marble floors throughout, the highest quality Granite counters in the kitchen and laundry, Marble adorned bathrooms, new white cabinets, and premium built-in appliances. Sunlight floods into the property from nearly every angle and from the clerestory windows high atop the soaring ceilings. Multiple outdoor patios and mature & manicured landscaping make for the perfect place to entertain or simply relax... truly the perfect home away from home!