Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:20 AM

7799 E OAKSHORE Drive

7799 East Oakshore Drive · (602) 619-4550
Location

7799 East Oakshore Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SEE PHOTOS TAB FOR LINK TO FULL 4K VIDEO WALK THROUGH! Completely upgraded corner lot single family home in the coveted & gated Meridian community, which is centrally located in the lush & vibrant McCormick Ranch master community! Opportunities such as this don't come along very often and especially properties as highly upgraded as this, with Marble floors throughout, the highest quality Granite counters in the kitchen and laundry, Marble adorned bathrooms, new white cabinets, and premium built-in appliances. Sunlight floods into the property from nearly every angle and from the clerestory windows high atop the soaring ceilings. Multiple outdoor patios and mature & manicured landscaping make for the perfect place to entertain or simply relax... truly the perfect home away from home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive have any available units?
7799 E OAKSHORE Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive have?
Some of 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7799 E OAKSHORE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive does offer parking.
Does 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive have a pool?
No, 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7799 E OAKSHORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
