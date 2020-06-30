All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

7780 N. Pinesview Dr.

7780 North Pinesview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7780 North Pinesview Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Location Location Location! McCormick Ranch's sought after neighborhood, Spanish Oaks gated community with a guard gate. End unit Single story 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished rental. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and Master bedroom. New tile shower in master bath and new refrigerator in kitchen. Wonderful private back yard and patio. Community pool & spa. Camelback walk & bike path are adjacent to the community and the Chart House, Gainey Village, McCormick Ranch Golf Course, Old Town & Fashion Square are all near by. Talking Stick Casino & Ballpark(Rockies & Diamondbacks spring training) are only a few miles away. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. have any available units?
7780 N. Pinesview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. have?
Some of 7780 N. Pinesview Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7780 N. Pinesview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. offer parking?
No, 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. has a pool.
Does 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7780 N. Pinesview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

