7780 N. Pinesview Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Location Location Location! McCormick Ranch's sought after neighborhood, Spanish Oaks gated community with a guard gate. End unit Single story 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished rental. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and Master bedroom. New tile shower in master bath and new refrigerator in kitchen. Wonderful private back yard and patio. Community pool & spa. Camelback walk & bike path are adjacent to the community and the Chart House, Gainey Village, McCormick Ranch Golf Course, Old Town & Fashion Square are all near by. Talking Stick Casino & Ballpark(Rockies & Diamondbacks spring training) are only a few miles away. NO PETS PLEASE.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.