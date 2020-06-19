7771 E VISAO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wow! Fabulous 3 bedroom/3 bath courtyard entry rental in guard gated Bellasera! Community heated pool and spa, tennis and workout area. Custom furnished, and new to market! Two bedrooms in the main home, with an additional guest casita. Large great room with fireplace and den. Main home has tiled floors and neutral carpeting. Center island kitchen w/five burner gas cook-top and breakfast nook. Surround sound, flat screen tv's, south facing covered back patios, relaxing water feature and mountain views! A perfect place to vacation, yet feel at home! A must see!