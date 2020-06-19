All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:03 AM

7771 E VISAO Drive

7771 East Visao Drive · (480) 695-8522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7771 East Visao Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Bellasera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wow! Fabulous 3 bedroom/3 bath courtyard entry rental in guard gated Bellasera! Community heated pool and spa, tennis and workout area. Custom furnished, and new to market! Two bedrooms in the main home, with an additional guest casita. Large great room with fireplace and den. Main home has tiled floors and neutral carpeting. Center island kitchen w/five burner gas cook-top and breakfast nook. Surround sound, flat screen tv's, south facing covered back patios, relaxing water feature and mountain views! A perfect place to vacation, yet feel at home! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7771 E VISAO Drive have any available units?
7771 E VISAO Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7771 E VISAO Drive have?
Some of 7771 E VISAO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7771 E VISAO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7771 E VISAO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7771 E VISAO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7771 E VISAO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7771 E VISAO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7771 E VISAO Drive does offer parking.
Does 7771 E VISAO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7771 E VISAO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7771 E VISAO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7771 E VISAO Drive has a pool.
Does 7771 E VISAO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7771 E VISAO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7771 E VISAO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7771 E VISAO Drive has units with dishwashers.
