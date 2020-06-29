All apartments in Scottsdale
7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR --
7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR --

7754 North via Camello Del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

7754 North via Camello Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent location in the heart of Santa Fe II! Beautiful saltillo tile throughout this lovely patio home. Large private backyard, wood burning fireplace, private master patio and large travertine walk-in shower complete the oasis. Warm Southwest style furnishings shown, this property can be leased as completely furnished for $2950 monthly - including all linens, 2 TVs, all kitchen items. Home includes washer, dryer, stove, microwave. Front landscaping included, community also includes two heated community pools with jacuzzis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have any available units?
7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have?
Some of 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- currently offering any rent specials?
7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- pet-friendly?
No, 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- offer parking?
Yes, 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- offers parking.
Does 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have a pool?
Yes, 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- has a pool.
Does 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have accessible units?
No, 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- has units with dishwashers.
