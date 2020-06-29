7754 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent location in the heart of Santa Fe II! Beautiful saltillo tile throughout this lovely patio home. Large private backyard, wood burning fireplace, private master patio and large travertine walk-in shower complete the oasis. Warm Southwest style furnishings shown, this property can be leased as completely furnished for $2950 monthly - including all linens, 2 TVs, all kitchen items. Home includes washer, dryer, stove, microwave. Front landscaping included, community also includes two heated community pools with jacuzzis.