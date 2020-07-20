7752 N VIA DE LA MONTANA

Amenities

In the heart of McCormick Ranch. Prime location with walking to parks, restaurants and shops! The home is well maintained and offers a 3 car garage, wonderful play pool, private back yard with grass area, large covered patio and storage shed. The main floor has kitchen, family room, vaulted living room, dining room, 4th bedroom/den, powder room, laundry room & office with drawers and cabinets. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms, hall bath, very large master bedroom & master bath. It offers plantation shutters, tiled floors, stone finishes, neutral colors and all new paint. Regular pool and yard maintenance services included.