Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7752 N VIA DE LA MONTANA --

7752 North via De La Montana · No Longer Available
Location

7752 North via De La Montana, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Paseo Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
In the heart of McCormick Ranch. Prime location with walking to parks, restaurants and shops! The home is well maintained and offers a 3 car garage, wonderful play pool, private back yard with grass area, large covered patio and storage shed. The main floor has kitchen, family room, vaulted living room, dining room, 4th bedroom/den, powder room, laundry room & office with drawers and cabinets. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms, hall bath, very large master bedroom & master bath. It offers plantation shutters, tiled floors, stone finishes, neutral colors and all new paint. Regular pool and yard maintenance services included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

