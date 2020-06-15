7737 E HARTFORD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Exquisite golf course luxury rental home with beautiful sunset and mountain views throughout. The large formal living room, dining, family and kitchen areas provide an abundance of natural light with unobstructed views. The home was designed with entertaining in mind, offering ample indoor outdoor space that takes full advantage of our beautiful Arizona sunsets coupled with the beautifully landscaped TPC Golf Course. The newly landscaped yard, new pool and spa, custom gas BBQ and relaxing fire pit provide more than anticipated in a luxury golf course vacation home. You'll love how close you are to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort for dining, spa and fun as well as the popular local shopping and dining that nearby Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons have to offer.