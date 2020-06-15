All apartments in Scottsdale
7737 E HARTFORD Drive

7737 East Hartford Drive · (480) 229-0123
Location

7737 East Hartford Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Exquisite golf course luxury rental home with beautiful sunset and mountain views throughout. The large formal living room, dining, family and kitchen areas provide an abundance of natural light with unobstructed views. The home was designed with entertaining in mind, offering ample indoor outdoor space that takes full advantage of our beautiful Arizona sunsets coupled with the beautifully landscaped TPC Golf Course. The newly landscaped yard, new pool and spa, custom gas BBQ and relaxing fire pit provide more than anticipated in a luxury golf course vacation home. You'll love how close you are to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort for dining, spa and fun as well as the popular local shopping and dining that nearby Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7737 E HARTFORD Drive have any available units?
7737 E HARTFORD Drive has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7737 E HARTFORD Drive have?
Some of 7737 E HARTFORD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7737 E HARTFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7737 E HARTFORD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 E HARTFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7737 E HARTFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7737 E HARTFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7737 E HARTFORD Drive does offer parking.
Does 7737 E HARTFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7737 E HARTFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 E HARTFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7737 E HARTFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 7737 E HARTFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 7737 E HARTFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 E HARTFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7737 E HARTFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
