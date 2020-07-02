All apartments in Scottsdale
7737 E ASTER Drive
7737 E ASTER Drive

7737 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7737 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Buenavante

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BUENAVANTE BEAUTY. This generous home is warm and welcoming with plenty of space and impressive curb appeal. An inviting front entry reveals a two-story foyer that seamlessly segues into a lovely living room. Vaulted ceilings, dual-pane windows, diagonally-set tile and plantation shutters. A sizable eat-in granite kitchen, with stainless appliances, opens to the spacious family room. Bay-window breakfast area and formal dining. Sitting-room master suite. Ramada-covered outdoor kitchen makes for effortless entertaining in the back yard, dressed in lush landscape. Lounge in the pebble-finish pool with boulder waterfall and removable fencing. Savor cool evenings in the above-ground spa. Open-air paver patios and covered patio. Ample attic storage and RV gate/parking. Additional Amenities and Features: 4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms, 3-Car Garage, Custom Constructed in 1988, Rancho San Carlos Subdivision, Preferred North/South Exposure, Fully Updated Ht/Cool (2016), Covered Front Patio, Eat-In Kitchen with Built-In Microwave, Desk, Tile Backsplash, Wall Oven, Pantry, Hardwood Cabinetry, Master Suite with Fireplace, Walk-In Closet, Vanity Seating, Dual Sinks, Jetted Tub, Tile-Surround Shower, Large Laundry Room w/Sink Split-Stone Accent Wall, Owned Water Softener, Wet Bar w/Beverage Storage & 2 Wood-Burning Fireplaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7737 E ASTER Drive have any available units?
7737 E ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7737 E ASTER Drive have?
Some of 7737 E ASTER Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7737 E ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7737 E ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 E ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7737 E ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7737 E ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7737 E ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 7737 E ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7737 E ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 E ASTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7737 E ASTER Drive has a pool.
Does 7737 E ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 7737 E ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 E ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7737 E ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

