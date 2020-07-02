7737 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BUENAVANTE BEAUTY. This generous home is warm and welcoming with plenty of space and impressive curb appeal. An inviting front entry reveals a two-story foyer that seamlessly segues into a lovely living room. Vaulted ceilings, dual-pane windows, diagonally-set tile and plantation shutters. A sizable eat-in granite kitchen, with stainless appliances, opens to the spacious family room. Bay-window breakfast area and formal dining. Sitting-room master suite. Ramada-covered outdoor kitchen makes for effortless entertaining in the back yard, dressed in lush landscape. Lounge in the pebble-finish pool with boulder waterfall and removable fencing. Savor cool evenings in the above-ground spa. Open-air paver patios and covered patio. Ample attic storage and RV gate/parking. Additional Amenities and Features: 4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms, 3-Car Garage, Custom Constructed in 1988, Rancho San Carlos Subdivision, Preferred North/South Exposure, Fully Updated Ht/Cool (2016), Covered Front Patio, Eat-In Kitchen with Built-In Microwave, Desk, Tile Backsplash, Wall Oven, Pantry, Hardwood Cabinetry, Master Suite with Fireplace, Walk-In Closet, Vanity Seating, Dual Sinks, Jetted Tub, Tile-Surround Shower, Large Laundry Room w/Sink Split-Stone Accent Wall, Owned Water Softener, Wet Bar w/Beverage Storage & 2 Wood-Burning Fireplaces