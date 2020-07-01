All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road

7727 East Valley View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7727 East Valley View Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Park Lane

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
hot tub
Location - Location - Location, just moments away for all the activities of Old Town Scottsdale, recreation pathways, shopping/dinning, and more. Single family unfurnished 3BR/3BA home with a desirable split floor plan & two master bedroom suites. Open and bright floor plan. Spacious kitchen offers ample work space on beautiful granite counter tops. Additional features include: Eat-in kitchen/breakfast bar & a formal dining area, living room overlooking the serene backyard, court yard front entry way & 2 car garage. Tons of storage space. Private corner lot with lush landscaping, putting green and above ground spa. You could not ask for a better home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road have any available units?
7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road have?
Some of 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College