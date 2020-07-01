7727 E VALLEY VIEW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking putting green garage hot tub

Location - Location - Location, just moments away for all the activities of Old Town Scottsdale, recreation pathways, shopping/dinning, and more. Single family unfurnished 3BR/3BA home with a desirable split floor plan & two master bedroom suites. Open and bright floor plan. Spacious kitchen offers ample work space on beautiful granite counter tops. Additional features include: Eat-in kitchen/breakfast bar & a formal dining area, living room overlooking the serene backyard, court yard front entry way & 2 car garage. Tons of storage space. Private corner lot with lush landscaping, putting green and above ground spa. You could not ask for a better home.