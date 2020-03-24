7720 N PINESVIEW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath patio home with 2-car garage in McCormick Ranch. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a decorative fireplace and French doors. Two sunny patios--accessible from the kitchen, living room, Master bedroom suite and secondary bedrooms--are perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or an evening barbeque. Plus there's an inviting heated community pool and spa next to a lovely pond. This desirable guard-gated community in McCormick Ranch is walking distance to shopping and dining.