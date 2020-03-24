All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7720 N PINESVIEW Drive

7720 North Pinesview Drive · (480) 322-8996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7720 North Pinesview Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath patio home with 2-car garage in McCormick Ranch. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a decorative fireplace and French doors. Two sunny patios--accessible from the kitchen, living room, Master bedroom suite and secondary bedrooms--are perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or an evening barbeque. Plus there's an inviting heated community pool and spa next to a lovely pond. This desirable guard-gated community in McCormick Ranch is walking distance to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive have any available units?
7720 N PINESVIEW Drive has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive have?
Some of 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7720 N PINESVIEW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive does offer parking.
Does 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 N PINESVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
