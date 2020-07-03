All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7719 E PINCHOT Avenue
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

7719 E PINCHOT Avenue

7719 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7719 East Pinchot Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished adorable home. All utilities are included even the internet and yard maintenance! At the end of the street is the multi-use path that travels alongside Scottsdale's Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt. It's perfect for walking, jogging, or riding your bike as it passes by golf courses, and parks with some of Scottsdale's most beautiful scenery and goes underneath or over the main roads keeping you away from traffic. On the other end of the neighborhood is a trolley stop for the free Scottsdale Trolley! You can take the trolley, walk, bike, or an inexpensive Lyft into all that Downtown Scottsdale has to offer. On a leisurely day walk the greenbelt to the library, or when in season enjoy the local Farmer's market or one of the many events that is put on such as free concerts in the park during Sunday A'fair just outside of the performing arts center. This home is also central to most of the valley, with just a 15 minutes drive to the airport and easy highway access getting you anywhere you need to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
7719 E PINCHOT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7719 E PINCHOT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue offers parking.
Does 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
No, 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College