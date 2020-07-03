7719 E PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully furnished adorable home. All utilities are included even the internet and yard maintenance! At the end of the street is the multi-use path that travels alongside Scottsdale's Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt. It's perfect for walking, jogging, or riding your bike as it passes by golf courses, and parks with some of Scottsdale's most beautiful scenery and goes underneath or over the main roads keeping you away from traffic. On the other end of the neighborhood is a trolley stop for the free Scottsdale Trolley! You can take the trolley, walk, bike, or an inexpensive Lyft into all that Downtown Scottsdale has to offer. On a leisurely day walk the greenbelt to the library, or when in season enjoy the local Farmer's market or one of the many events that is put on such as free concerts in the park during Sunday A'fair just outside of the performing arts center. This home is also central to most of the valley, with just a 15 minutes drive to the airport and easy highway access getting you anywhere you need to go.