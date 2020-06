Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

FURNISHED !!! LIVE THE GAINEY RANCH STYLE! PATIO FACES GOLF COURSE WITH SOUTHERN EXPOSURE & LOTS OF GREEN GRASS-A PERFECT SPOT TO RELAX-A MINUTE'S WALK TO THE CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURTS, LOCAL POOL & SPA-MASTER BEDROOM SUITE HAS KING BED & WALK IN CLOSET; 2ND BEDROOM & BATH UPSTAIRS & LOFT AREA OVERLOOKING GREAT ROOM FOR LOUNGING-GUEST BATHROOM ON 1ST LEVEL-MASTER & GREAT ROOM ON 1ST FLOOR OPEN TO PATIO-1ST & LAST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS REQUIRED 30 DAYS PRIOR TO MOVE IN ON SEASONAL LEASES. OFF SEASON RATES DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES. FEES & DEPOSITS LISTED REFLECT OFF SEASON RATE.