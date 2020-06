7708 E PEPPER TREE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

COME AND RELAX AND ENJOY THIS FORMER MODEL HOME WHICH WAS REMODELED IN 2014. UPGRADES INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE BACK SPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW LIGHTING IN KITCHEN, CARPET, TILE, BASEBOARDS, LIGHT FIXTURES, RESURFACED FIREPLACE, OPEN AND BRIGHT HOME WITH SEVERAL WINDOWS THAT LOOK OUT TO MOUNTAINS FOR FANTASTIC SUNSETS, PRIVACY IN THE BACK PATIO THAT HAS A KIVA FIREPLACE, NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE--GREAT HOME TO ENTERTAIN IN OR ENJOY THE PEACE OF THE SURROUNDING AREA. EXCEPTIONAL APPOINTED WITH A COMMUNITY THAT HAS TWO POOLS, CLOSE TO GOLF AND WALKING PATHS PLUS SHOPPING. RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS AROUND THE VALLEY!! OFF-SEASON RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES.