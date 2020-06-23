7706 E FLEDGLING Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Available February 1, 2019. 12 month minimum. Fully furnished home in gated Grayhawk Raptor Retreat. Split floor plan with two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus den with queen size sofa sleeper. The kitchen boasts slab granite counter tops, island and breakfast bar area and opens to large great room with formal dining area and cozy gas fireplace. New carpet, interior paint and furnishings. Pebble Tec pool with waterfall and in-floor cleaning system. Heated Community pool/spa and tennis court. Grayhawk features 2 golf courses, walking paths throughout and close to shopping, restaurants and the 101.