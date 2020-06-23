All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

7706 East Fledgling Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available February 1, 2019. 12 month minimum. Fully furnished home in gated Grayhawk Raptor Retreat. Split floor plan with two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus den with queen size sofa sleeper. The kitchen boasts slab granite counter tops, island and breakfast bar area and opens to large great room with formal dining area and cozy gas fireplace. New carpet, interior paint and furnishings. Pebble Tec pool with waterfall and in-floor cleaning system. Heated Community pool/spa and tennis court. Grayhawk features 2 golf courses, walking paths throughout and close to shopping, restaurants and the 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive have any available units?
7706 E FLEDGLING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive have?
Some of 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7706 E FLEDGLING Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive does offer parking.
Does 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive has a pool.
Does 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive have accessible units?
No, 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7706 E FLEDGLING Drive has units with dishwashers.
