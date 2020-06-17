7687 E POZOS Drive

Amenities

Furnished seasonal rental, tastefully decorated boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms in the beautiful north Scottsdale community, Sonoran Hills. Relax and enjoy the multiple water and fire features in the private pool and backyard, with full pool service and landscaping included in the rent. The home boasts vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, eat in kitchen, office, bonus room and a private master bed balcony! Enjoy your morning beverage in the private/gated, serene courtyard, you won't want this vaca to end!! The home features a formal dining room, family room, living room, eat in kitchen, double sinks, a separate soaking tub and shower in the master bath. The back yard has a covered patio and built in natural gas BBQ. Near shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access