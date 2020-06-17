All apartments in Scottsdale
7687 E POZOS Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

7687 E POZOS Drive

7687 East Pozos Drive · (602) 390-2750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7687 East Pozos Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished seasonal rental, tastefully decorated boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms in the beautiful north Scottsdale community, Sonoran Hills. Relax and enjoy the multiple water and fire features in the private pool and backyard, with full pool service and landscaping included in the rent. The home boasts vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, eat in kitchen, office, bonus room and a private master bed balcony! Enjoy your morning beverage in the private/gated, serene courtyard, you won't want this vaca to end!! The home features a formal dining room, family room, living room, eat in kitchen, double sinks, a separate soaking tub and shower in the master bath. The back yard has a covered patio and built in natural gas BBQ. Near shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7687 E POZOS Drive have any available units?
7687 E POZOS Drive has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7687 E POZOS Drive have?
Some of 7687 E POZOS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7687 E POZOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7687 E POZOS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7687 E POZOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7687 E POZOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7687 E POZOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7687 E POZOS Drive does offer parking.
Does 7687 E POZOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7687 E POZOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7687 E POZOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7687 E POZOS Drive has a pool.
Does 7687 E POZOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7687 E POZOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7687 E POZOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7687 E POZOS Drive has units with dishwashers.
