7679 E STARLA Drive

Amenities
This home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office nook, a three-car garage, open kitchen with large center island, a separate laundry room with front load washer and dryer, fully landscaped, and a swimming pool with water feature. Home has a gas fireplace, whole home softener and RO system. Close to McDowell Sonoran Gateway Trailhead offering access to many hiking and biking trails. Nearby access to 101, Airpark, Scottsdale Quarter, and Kierland. Surrounded by Scottsdale resorts, restaurants, and golf courses.Landscape and Pool service included.