7679 E STARLA Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:53 AM

7679 E STARLA Drive

7679 East Starla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7679 East Starla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office nook, a three-car garage, open kitchen with large center island, a separate laundry room with front load washer and dryer, fully landscaped, and a swimming pool with water feature. Home has a gas fireplace, whole home softener and RO system. Close to McDowell Sonoran Gateway Trailhead offering access to many hiking and biking trails. Nearby access to 101, Airpark, Scottsdale Quarter, and Kierland. Surrounded by Scottsdale resorts, restaurants, and golf courses.Landscape and Pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

