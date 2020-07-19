All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7675 N 78TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7675 N 78TH Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

7675 N 78TH Street

7675 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7675 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great location! Nestled within walking distance of the community pool and no homes behind! Lovely warm & inviting home nicely furnished to make you feel right at home with tile floors and plantation shutters. Desirable open great room plan with high ceilings & lots of light. Large master & master bath with huge walk-in closet, soaking tub & separate custom shower. Private backyard with a built in BBQ & outdoor space for entertaining. Meridian is one of McCormick Ranch's finest neighborhoods w/gated entry, private streets and community pool & spa. The Camelback walk & bike path is steps away & the Chart House, Gainey Village, Old Town & Fashion Square are all a short drive. Talking Stick Casino & Ballpark (Rockies & Diamondbacks spring training) are 3+/- miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 N 78TH Street have any available units?
7675 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7675 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 7675 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7675 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7675 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7675 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7675 N 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 7675 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7675 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 7675 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 7675 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7675 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7675 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College