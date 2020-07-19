7675 N 78TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great location! Nestled within walking distance of the community pool and no homes behind! Lovely warm & inviting home nicely furnished to make you feel right at home with tile floors and plantation shutters. Desirable open great room plan with high ceilings & lots of light. Large master & master bath with huge walk-in closet, soaking tub & separate custom shower. Private backyard with a built in BBQ & outdoor space for entertaining. Meridian is one of McCormick Ranch's finest neighborhoods w/gated entry, private streets and community pool & spa. The Camelback walk & bike path is steps away & the Chart House, Gainey Village, Old Town & Fashion Square are all a short drive. Talking Stick Casino & Ballpark (Rockies & Diamondbacks spring training) are 3+/- miles away.