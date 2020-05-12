7675 E MCDONALD Drive

Amenities

Only $1500 a month with $100 in utilities & furnished, for the summer months...Amazing location with a garage, right on the Scottsdale Waterfront Canal with the new walking path to Old Town Scottsdale. Just moments away from countless restaurants, dog park, spring training games, OdySea & Butterfly aquariums, Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, Talking Stick Casino and many more attractions. Beautifully remodeled condo with granite, soaring ceilings, new large smart TV's, the master on the main floor and a complete loft style second bedroom with bathroom. Watch the sunset over Camelback Mountain or relax in the heated pool, its up to you...available in 1 month increments - see your Realtor for seasonal ratesRide on the FREE SCOTTSDALE TROLLY line