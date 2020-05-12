All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:39 PM

7675 E MCDONALD Drive

7675 East Mcdonald Drive · (480) 822-9032
Location

7675 East Mcdonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Only $1500 a month with $100 in utilities & furnished, for the summer months...Amazing location with a garage, right on the Scottsdale Waterfront Canal with the new walking path to Old Town Scottsdale. Just moments away from countless restaurants, dog park, spring training games, OdySea & Butterfly aquariums, Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, Talking Stick Casino and many more attractions. Beautifully remodeled condo with granite, soaring ceilings, new large smart TV's, the master on the main floor and a complete loft style second bedroom with bathroom. Watch the sunset over Camelback Mountain or relax in the heated pool, its up to you...available in 1 month increments - see your Realtor for seasonal ratesRide on the FREE SCOTTSDALE TROLLY line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 E MCDONALD Drive have any available units?
7675 E MCDONALD Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7675 E MCDONALD Drive have?
Some of 7675 E MCDONALD Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 E MCDONALD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7675 E MCDONALD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 E MCDONALD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7675 E MCDONALD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7675 E MCDONALD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7675 E MCDONALD Drive does offer parking.
Does 7675 E MCDONALD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7675 E MCDONALD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 E MCDONALD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7675 E MCDONALD Drive has a pool.
Does 7675 E MCDONALD Drive have accessible units?
No, 7675 E MCDONALD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 E MCDONALD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7675 E MCDONALD Drive has units with dishwashers.
