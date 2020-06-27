All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:52 AM

7674 E Aster Drive

7674 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7674 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Buenavante

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
yoga
This home offers just over 2,550 square feet with a unique open concept living area and kitchen. Huge skylight in the kitchen, a garden window overlooking the front courtyard, electric cooktop and wall oven. The kitchen opens to an enormous great room with a fireplace, wet bar area with a wine fridge, island with seating and lots of storage space. French Doors lead out to the massive covered patio with outdoor fans and plenty of room for dining and entertaining. The large laundry room includes a sink, and is connected to a bonus room that can be used as a pantry, yoga/workout space, or even a small office. The extra-large master...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7674 E Aster Drive have any available units?
7674 E Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7674 E Aster Drive have?
Some of 7674 E Aster Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7674 E Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7674 E Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7674 E Aster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7674 E Aster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7674 E Aster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7674 E Aster Drive offers parking.
Does 7674 E Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7674 E Aster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7674 E Aster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7674 E Aster Drive has a pool.
Does 7674 E Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 7674 E Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7674 E Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7674 E Aster Drive has units with dishwashers.
