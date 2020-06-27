7674 E Aster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage yoga

This home offers just over 2,550 square feet with a unique open concept living area and kitchen. Huge skylight in the kitchen, a garden window overlooking the front courtyard, electric cooktop and wall oven. The kitchen opens to an enormous great room with a fireplace, wet bar area with a wine fridge, island with seating and lots of storage space. French Doors lead out to the massive covered patio with outdoor fans and plenty of room for dining and entertaining. The large laundry room includes a sink, and is connected to a bonus room that can be used as a pantry, yoga/workout space, or even a small office. The extra-large master...