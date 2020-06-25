All apartments in Scottsdale
7673 E QUILL Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:56 PM

7673 E QUILL Lane

7673 East Quill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7673 East Quill Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Bright and spacious single-family home located in the Grayhawk community. Within walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. The open kitchen has SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet and the private en suite has a walk in shower, separate tub and double sinks. The office can be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed. Enjoy the resort style backyard that boasts a large covered patio, refreshing pool, and a built in BBQ to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7673 E QUILL Lane have any available units?
7673 E QUILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7673 E QUILL Lane have?
Some of 7673 E QUILL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7673 E QUILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7673 E QUILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7673 E QUILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7673 E QUILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7673 E QUILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7673 E QUILL Lane offers parking.
Does 7673 E QUILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7673 E QUILL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7673 E QUILL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7673 E QUILL Lane has a pool.
Does 7673 E QUILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 7673 E QUILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7673 E QUILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7673 E QUILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
