7673 E QUILL Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Bright and spacious single-family home located in the Grayhawk community. Within walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. The open kitchen has SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet and the private en suite has a walk in shower, separate tub and double sinks. The office can be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed. Enjoy the resort style backyard that boasts a large covered patio, refreshing pool, and a built in BBQ to entertain.