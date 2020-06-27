7671 E WING SHADOW Road

Amenities

This stunning home sits on a premium lot that backs to a wash, offering unparalleled privacy. Located in the prestigious Grayhawk community with access to community basketball & tennis courts, playgrounds + community nights & gatherings. Spacious floor plan with over 3,500 sqft. Designer features throughout including plantation shutters & 2-tone paint. Downstairs is all tile with a formal dining room & separate living and family rooms each with their own fireplace. Gorgeous tuscan-style kitchen featuring cherry cabinets, double wall ovens, cooktop stove, pantry and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Huge split master bedroom downstairs with en suite bathroom featuring double sinks, glass block shower, oversized tub and walk-in California closet. The other 3 generously sized bedrooms are upstairs along with a HUGE loft. The backyard is a private oasis with a covered patio, pebble-tech pool and outdoor fireplace with seating. 3 car garage offers lots of storage space + room for toys. REM air purification system installed in cooling and heating systems. Pool service included with rent.