All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7671 E WING SHADOW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7671 E WING SHADOW Road
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

7671 E WING SHADOW Road

7671 East Wing Shadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7671 East Wing Shadow Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This stunning home sits on a premium lot that backs to a wash, offering unparalleled privacy. Located in the prestigious Grayhawk community with access to community basketball & tennis courts, playgrounds + community nights & gatherings. Spacious floor plan with over 3,500 sqft. Designer features throughout including plantation shutters & 2-tone paint. Downstairs is all tile with a formal dining room & separate living and family rooms each with their own fireplace. Gorgeous tuscan-style kitchen featuring cherry cabinets, double wall ovens, cooktop stove, pantry and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Huge split master bedroom downstairs with en suite bathroom featuring double sinks, glass block shower, oversized tub and walk-in California closet. The other 3 generously sized bedrooms are upstairs along with a HUGE loft. The backyard is a private oasis with a covered patio, pebble-tech pool and outdoor fireplace with seating. 3 car garage offers lots of storage space + room for toys. REM air purification system installed in cooling and heating systems. Pool service included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7671 E WING SHADOW Road have any available units?
7671 E WING SHADOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7671 E WING SHADOW Road have?
Some of 7671 E WING SHADOW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7671 E WING SHADOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
7671 E WING SHADOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7671 E WING SHADOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 7671 E WING SHADOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7671 E WING SHADOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 7671 E WING SHADOW Road offers parking.
Does 7671 E WING SHADOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7671 E WING SHADOW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7671 E WING SHADOW Road have a pool?
Yes, 7671 E WING SHADOW Road has a pool.
Does 7671 E WING SHADOW Road have accessible units?
No, 7671 E WING SHADOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7671 E WING SHADOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7671 E WING SHADOW Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College