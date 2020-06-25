All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7667 E Starla Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7667 E Starla Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

7667 E Starla Drive

7667 East Starla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7667 East Starla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful North Scottsdale home. Location, location, location. This great room floor plan is a favorite in the community. Recently painted subtle gray interior and new carpet with soft gray tones. Tile in all the right places. 4 bedrooms with a split master and secondary split bedroom is wonderful for visitors. 3rd & 4th bedrooms share an additional bathroom. There is also a separate office, family room and formal dining room. Beautiful granite, black appliances, and a large island for nice social gatherings. Gated. North/South exposure and a 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7667 E Starla Drive have any available units?
7667 E Starla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7667 E Starla Drive have?
Some of 7667 E Starla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7667 E Starla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7667 E Starla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7667 E Starla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7667 E Starla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7667 E Starla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7667 E Starla Drive offers parking.
Does 7667 E Starla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7667 E Starla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7667 E Starla Drive have a pool?
No, 7667 E Starla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7667 E Starla Drive have accessible units?
No, 7667 E Starla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7667 E Starla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7667 E Starla Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College