7667 E Starla Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful North Scottsdale home. Location, location, location. This great room floor plan is a favorite in the community. Recently painted subtle gray interior and new carpet with soft gray tones. Tile in all the right places. 4 bedrooms with a split master and secondary split bedroom is wonderful for visitors. 3rd & 4th bedrooms share an additional bathroom. There is also a separate office, family room and formal dining room. Beautiful granite, black appliances, and a large island for nice social gatherings. Gated. North/South exposure and a 3 car garage.