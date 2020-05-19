All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7641 E INDIAN BEND Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:20 AM

7641 E INDIAN BEND Road

7641 E Indian Bend Rd · (480) 232-3291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7641 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available June 1 through September 10, 2020! Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in an exclusive gated community in the best location in Scottsdale. King in Master, queen in 2nd, and king trundle in 3rd bedroom downstairs. Covered patio downstairs and an additional balcony upstairs! TV's in all bedrooms, 2 car garage, community pool/spa, and gas BBQ's. Steps away from Silverado Golf Course and the canal which is perfect for biking, walking, or running down to Tempe. This is a great area. Doesn't get better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road have any available units?
7641 E INDIAN BEND Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road have?
Some of 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
7641 E INDIAN BEND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road offer parking?
Yes, 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road does offer parking.
Does 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road have a pool?
Yes, 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road has a pool.
Does 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7641 E INDIAN BEND Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity