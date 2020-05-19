7641 E INDIAN BEND Road

Amenities

Available June 1 through September 10, 2020! Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in an exclusive gated community in the best location in Scottsdale. King in Master, queen in 2nd, and king trundle in 3rd bedroom downstairs. Covered patio downstairs and an additional balcony upstairs! TV's in all bedrooms, 2 car garage, community pool/spa, and gas BBQ's. Steps away from Silverado Golf Course and the canal which is perfect for biking, walking, or running down to Tempe. This is a great area. Doesn't get better than this!