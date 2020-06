Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Wonderful Executive home located in the Park section of Grayhawk. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street and so close to the many pocket parks and Elementary schools and city park. Open & Bright. Plantation shutters. Big chef's kitchen with island cooking area. Large Loft/Game Room upstairs. Master suite has his/her walk in closets. 4 bedrooms plus game room upstairs and 1 bedroom with its own full bath down. Heated pool and spa, BBQ, & a grassy play area.