Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

7638 East Via Del Sol Drive

7638 East via Del Sol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7638 East via Del Sol Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Top notch Scottsdale Home at Deer Valley and Hayden in the Sonoran Hills subdivision! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home is close to freeways, shopping, TPC golf course, and North Scottsdale amenities. Home is in a Cul-de-sac with desert landscape in front and back. Home has 3 bed/2 bath and is nearly 1800 sq ft. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Large master bedroom with room-size closet, separate shower and tub and dual sinks. Spectacular Pebble Tec pool with Fiber Optic twinkle lights in floor and in waterfall--Pool Service Included with Rent! Slate floors, instant hot water, and the list goes on! Washer, dryer, fridge included with the home. Fresh paint & new bathroom cabinets.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $500 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $2399 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have any available units?
7638 East Via Del Sol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have?
Some of 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7638 East Via Del Sol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive offer parking?
No, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive has a pool.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have accessible units?
No, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

