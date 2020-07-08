7638 East Via Del Sol Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Top notch Scottsdale Home at Deer Valley and Hayden in the Sonoran Hills subdivision! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home is close to freeways, shopping, TPC golf course, and North Scottsdale amenities. Home is in a Cul-de-sac with desert landscape in front and back. Home has 3 bed/2 bath and is nearly 1800 sq ft. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Large master bedroom with room-size closet, separate shower and tub and dual sinks. Spectacular Pebble Tec pool with Fiber Optic twinkle lights in floor and in waterfall--Pool Service Included with Rent! Slate floors, instant hot water, and the list goes on! Washer, dryer, fridge included with the home. Fresh paint & new bathroom cabinets.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $500 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $2399 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.